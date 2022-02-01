Poised for Accelerated Growth, in/PACT Names Craig Brennan as CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- in/PACT, an Enterprise SaaS Leader with the mission to grow the world's heart by connecting customers of Consumer Retail and Brand Loyalty Programs as well as financial institutions to charitable causes, announces the appointment of Craig Brennan as their new CEO.
In that capacity, Brennan will set in/PACT’s strategic direction and lead its future growth to help purpose driven Fortune 500 Retailers and Brands connect more deeply to their customers through charitable giving aligned to their brand’s mission.
Brennan has over 20 years of senior executive experience in Enterprise SaaS including Travel ecommerce and loyalty, Enterprise Meeting & Event Mobile Apps, CRM and BI/Analytics. He served as the CEO of Brio Software, Overtone, QuickMobile, and most recently, Switchfly, a travel ecommerce SaaS company. Prior to Brio Software, Craig was SVP of CRM at Oracle, and a Partner at Deloitte Consulting. He received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and BA from the University of Michigan.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Craig onto in/PACT’s leadership team,” said John McNeel, Chairman of the Board at in/PACT. “Craig’s deep experience in the enterprise software space and his track record of driving meaningful growth will help accelerate in/PACT’s momentum as we continue to scale and deliver on our mission of growing the world’s heart.”
in/PACT offers integrated giving solutions for digital banking, loyalty program providers, and retailers enabling people to support the charities they care about most. in/PACT's cloud-based platform provides a trusted environment to make charitable giving more convenient and secure.
“in/PACT has earned its reputation as a market leader as it delivers innovative solutions to more deeply connect loyalty customers to Brands and Retailers through focused local and national charitable causes,” said Brennan. “I look forward to advancing our leadership and position in the market, and to continuously improving our charitable giving platform.”
Co-Founder and in/PACT’s Chief Innovation Officer Ammar Charani added: “Craig is the kind of purpose-driven, growth-oriented leader in/PACT needs as we write our next chapter and continue to transform how companies and people give back.”
For more information visit, in/PACT online, here.
About in/PACT
in/PACT develops cloud-based charitable giving solutions for the financial services and loyalty industries and is incorporated in the state of Delaware, with headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. GoodCoinTM, a white-labeled platform specifically designed to be embedded in digital banking, allows consumers to make charitable contributions via their debit or credit cards, online banking, or mobile banking apps of participating financial institutions. The charity payments are supported with an optimal consumer experience that provides access to over 1.2 million charities, matching & round-up campaigns, social impact tracking, social media sharing, and tax receipts. in/PACT’s Loyalty Solutions allow retail chains’ or brands’ customers to receive rewards redeemable for donations to local and national charities.
in/PACT
In that capacity, Brennan will set in/PACT’s strategic direction and lead its future growth to help purpose driven Fortune 500 Retailers and Brands connect more deeply to their customers through charitable giving aligned to their brand’s mission.
Brennan has over 20 years of senior executive experience in Enterprise SaaS including Travel ecommerce and loyalty, Enterprise Meeting & Event Mobile Apps, CRM and BI/Analytics. He served as the CEO of Brio Software, Overtone, QuickMobile, and most recently, Switchfly, a travel ecommerce SaaS company. Prior to Brio Software, Craig was SVP of CRM at Oracle, and a Partner at Deloitte Consulting. He received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and BA from the University of Michigan.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Craig onto in/PACT’s leadership team,” said John McNeel, Chairman of the Board at in/PACT. “Craig’s deep experience in the enterprise software space and his track record of driving meaningful growth will help accelerate in/PACT’s momentum as we continue to scale and deliver on our mission of growing the world’s heart.”
in/PACT offers integrated giving solutions for digital banking, loyalty program providers, and retailers enabling people to support the charities they care about most. in/PACT's cloud-based platform provides a trusted environment to make charitable giving more convenient and secure.
“in/PACT has earned its reputation as a market leader as it delivers innovative solutions to more deeply connect loyalty customers to Brands and Retailers through focused local and national charitable causes,” said Brennan. “I look forward to advancing our leadership and position in the market, and to continuously improving our charitable giving platform.”
Co-Founder and in/PACT’s Chief Innovation Officer Ammar Charani added: “Craig is the kind of purpose-driven, growth-oriented leader in/PACT needs as we write our next chapter and continue to transform how companies and people give back.”
For more information visit, in/PACT online, here.
About in/PACT
in/PACT develops cloud-based charitable giving solutions for the financial services and loyalty industries and is incorporated in the state of Delaware, with headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. GoodCoinTM, a white-labeled platform specifically designed to be embedded in digital banking, allows consumers to make charitable contributions via their debit or credit cards, online banking, or mobile banking apps of participating financial institutions. The charity payments are supported with an optimal consumer experience that provides access to over 1.2 million charities, matching & round-up campaigns, social impact tracking, social media sharing, and tax receipts. in/PACT’s Loyalty Solutions allow retail chains’ or brands’ customers to receive rewards redeemable for donations to local and national charities.
in/PACT
contact@inpact.com
Jessica Hudson
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other