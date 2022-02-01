Deadline Approaching to Submit School Lead Sampling

The following message comes from Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Drinking Water Program.

The deadline for submitting schools’ lead water samples is May 31, 2022.

Maine schools should be working with their local water professionals or using the provided training materials to identify water sampling locations, collect water samples, coordinate with A&L Laboratory, report results, and follow up with plans/procedures/actions based on the sampling results. If you haven’t done so already, your school should begin this process immediately. Instructions and training videos can be found online at https://leadtestingmaineschools.com/.

Testing for lead follows a very specific process. Carefully read the instructions before taking your first sample. Each step must be followed carefully and in the correct order.

If you have any questions or wish to order sample bottles, call A&L Lab at (207) 784-5354 or email them at lead@granitestateanalytical.com.

Samples that are improperly taken or submitted will not be analyzed; this will be considered a failure to monitor, at which point the school will be out of compliance with State law.

