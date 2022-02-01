Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,890 in the last 365 days.

Deadline Approaching to Submit School Lead Sampling

The following message comes from Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Drinking Water Program.

The deadline for submitting schools’ lead water samples is May 31, 2022.

Maine schools should be working with their local water professionals or using the provided training materials to identify water sampling locations, collect water samples, coordinate with A&L Laboratory, report results, and follow up with plans/procedures/actions based on the sampling results. If you haven’t done so already, your school should begin this process immediately. Instructions and training videos can be found online at https://leadtestingmaineschools.com/.

Testing for lead follows a very specific process. Carefully read the instructions before taking your first sample. Each step must be followed carefully and in the correct order.

  • Instructions and training videos can be found online at https://leadtestingmaineschools.com/.
  • If you have any questions or wish to order sample bottles, call A&L Lab at (207) 784-5354 or email them at lead@granitestateanalytical.com.
  • Samples that are improperly taken or submitted will not be analyzed; this will be considered a failure to monitor, at which point the school will be out of compliance with State law.

For assistance or to order your sample bottles, contact A&L Lab Phone at (207) 784-5354 or email lead@granitestateanalytical.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Deadline Approaching to Submit School Lead Sampling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.