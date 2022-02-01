Submit Release
Extension of ACCESS for ELLs and Alternate ACCESS for ELLs Assessment Administration Window

Recognizing the ongoing challenges the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose for Maine School Administrative Units (SAUs), schools, students, and families, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and our Assessment Team would like to ensure that the maximum flexibility possible is provided to support educators and students.

As such, the ACCESS for ELLs and Alternate ACCESS for ELLs assessment window, due to close on Friday, March 4th, 2022, will be extended a further two weeks and will now close on Friday, March 18th, 2022. 

ACCESS materials will be due to be shipped back to Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) with a pickup date no later than Monday, March 21st, 2022.

This extension will have a downstream effect on the receipt of data and reports; however, all data/reports will be available to Maine SAUs prior to the end of the school year.  For the specific impact to dates, please see the table below.

ACCESS For ELLs and Alternate ACCESS for ELLs

MAINE STATE ASSESSMENT WINDOW DATES 2021-2022*
Testing Specifics Start Date End Date
Pre-Assessment WIDA AMS Assessment Setup Available for Assessment Sessions Tue 11/30/21 Fri 3/18/22
During Assessment Assessment Window Mon 1/10/22 Fri 3/18/22
Additional Test Material Ordering Window in WIDA AMS Wed 12/15/21 Fri 3/11/22
Post-Assessment Deadline for Shipping Completed Assessment Materials to DRC Mon 3/21/22 Mon 3/21/22
Pre-Reporting Data Validation – Data File to SEA Fri 4/8/22 Fri 4/8/22
Pre-Reporting Data Validation – DRC Receives Data File from SEA Tue 4/19/22 Tue 4/19/22
Reports and Data Files Available – Online in WIDA AMS Mon 5/9/22 Mon 5/9/22
Data Posted to WIDA AMS Mon 5/9/22 Mon 5/9/22
Reports Available in Districts – Printed (On) Wed 5/25/22 Wed 5/25/22
                                                                                                    *Updated 2/1/22

We hope the additional time allotted will provide some level of reprieve from the multitude of demands you are facing, as well as ensuring that all Maine English learners have the equitable opportunity to participate in these assessments. Thank you to Maine’s EL Educators and Administrators for their continued dedication to multilingual students and their families.

For further information or questions, please reach out Jodi Bossio-Smith, MAine DOE Coordinator of Alternate and WIDA Assessments at  jodi.bossio-smith@maine.gov.

