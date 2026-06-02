Maine DOE Welcomes 10 Student Interns for the Summer of 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) recently welcomed 11 student interns to its team. These interns will spend the summer work on several teams within the Maine DOE, bringing a variety of new skills, backgrounds, and experiences to the department.

These internships were made possible by several programs throughout Maine, including the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center Maine Government Summer Internship Program, the Bowdoin Public Service Summer Fellowships, and other Extended Learning Opportunities. During their time at the Maine DOE, these interns will assist with daily operations at the department, while gaining professional experience, knowledge, and connections.

Maine Government Summer Internship Program Interns

Ava Alberetti is the Operations and Events Intern for the Maine DOE Operations Team this summer. She recently graduated from Scripps College in California with a Bachelor of Arts in politics. Alberetti is passionate about public policy, community engagement, and education advocacy. Outside of school and work, you can find her in the dance or yoga studio, reading fiction, or collaging.

Devlin Geisler is the Communications Intern for the Maine DOE Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education. She recently graduated from Clark University with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and women and gender studies, with a minor in political science and concentration in peace and conflict studies. She will complete her master’s degree in the upcoming year in public administration. In her free time, Geisler likes baking, reading, and exploring the coast or cities in New England.

Piper Hallen is a resident of Waterville, Maine, and a recent graduate of the University of Connecticut, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in public policy. Next year, she will return to the University of Connecticut to complete her master’s degree in public administration while also working as a Legislative Intern for the State of Connecticut. Though passionate about a range of political topics, Hallen is particularly interested in higher education policy and legislative affairs. After completing her master’s degree, she hopes to pursue a PhD program to continue researching higher education accessibility in the United States. This summer, Hallen will be working on the Maine DOE Policy and Government Affairs Team as the Policy Intern.

Michael Hardy is a rising junior at the University of Maine at Orono, where he majors in marketing and minors in theater. He is from Falmouth, Maine. As the Maine DOE Communications Intern, Hardy will create content, such as written articles and videos for social media, to help highlight education-focused events and programs statewide. He is most excited to become involved in meaningful projects around the state. In his free time, Hardy enjoys singing, traveling, and reading.

Emma Raymond is a senior at the University of Maine at Orono (UMaine) studying child development and family relations, with concentrations in early childhood education and French. At school, she is also a student athlete in the cheerleading program and serves as Vice President of Media for UMaine CHAARG, a women’s workout and wellness group. In her free time, Raymond enjoys reading, knitting, and collecting antique cookbooks. She is excited to work with the Maine Learning Technology Initiative through the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team as a Data and Media Intern this summer and looks forward to learning more about the government side of education.

Jordan Thompson recently graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a concentration in creative writing, as well as a minor in interdisciplinary legal studies. He will be working toward his Juris Doctorate at the University of Maine School of Law this fall. When he isn’t working or taking classes, you can likely find Thompson out taking pictures, reading and writing poetry, or trying to learn to crochet. He is excited to work with the Maine Learning Technology Initiative through the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team as a Data and Media Intern this summer.

Bowdoin Public Service Fellowship

Asha Adiga-Biro is a rising junior at Bowdoin College studying English and environmental studies. She will serve as the Seal of Climate Literacy Intern at the Maine DOE this summer. Adiga-Biro grew up in Washington, D.C., and loves playing ultimate frisbee and exploring Maine’s beaches and mountains. She is also trying to visit all 50 states. Adiga-Biro’s dream is to become an ambassador one day.

Vincent Diep, class of 2028, is a rising junior at Bowdoin College with a double major in religion and government. This summer, he will work under Dr. Glenn Cummings, supporting the Green Schools Program through the Maine DOE Office of Innovation. Outside of public service, Diep is often caught hunting for antique jewelry and rare coins or fueling his latest religion research papers with copious amounts of espresso and green tea.

Strategic Partnership Fellowship Interns

Fatima Bashir is the Public Impact Analyst for the Maine DOE Office of Innovation Strategic Partnerships Team. She will be a senior at Gorham High School in the upcoming 2026-2027 school year. Bashir is currently focusing her studies on courses related to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). She loves spending time with friends and doing anything related to art.

Abigail Rasquinha is the Outreach Specialist for the Maine DOE Office of Innovation Strategic Partnerships Team. Inthe upcoming year, she will be a freshman at Northeastern University, where she plans to study public health. Rasquinha’s favorite pastimes are spending time with friends and family, as well as playing sports. At school, she runs indoor and outdoor track and plays soccer.