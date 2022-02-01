Submit Release
Job Announcement - Attorney II Public Defender Juvenile Specialist

Job ID 3020405

Location Minot, ND

Full-Time Regular

Closing Date 2/11/2022

Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.  Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials.  The position may be filled prior to the listed closing date after successful completion of the application and interview process.

Summary of Work

The hiring range for this position is $5642-$7523/month.

This position will represent indigent clients primarily in juvenile proceedings statewide and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require a significant amount of travel.

Responsibilities include:

Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.

Provide representation for juvenile cases in various jurisdictions as necessary which will require travel and/or the ability to appear electronically.

Will provide oversight of administrative staff.

Keep abreast of statutory and decisional law in areas of practice.

Maintain license to practice laws and obtain required CLE credits.

May assist with agency education and training programs and projects for public defenders and contract attorneys in regard to juvenile matters.

Performs other duties as necessary and/or assigned by the Commission.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctorate Degree from an accredited law school

Licensure as an attorney eligible to practice law in the State of North Dakota.  We will consider applications from persons eligible for licensure, but not currently licensed in ND.

Two years work experience in the practice of law which includes court experience.  Experience related to actual criminal defense is preferred.

Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Analytical and decision-making ability.

The Commission is willing to accept applications from anyone sitting for the bar this year, whether it be for February’s or July’s exam.   If an applicant has graduated and is awaiting bar results, the Commission has the option of bringing them on as a temporary employee while their results are pending. 

Link to full job announcement: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3020405&PostingSeq=1

