Arizona Secretary of State’s Office releases January Voter Registration Report  

PHOENIX – The latest voter registration report from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office shows there are 4,351,446 active voters. This means their voter registration is up to date. 352,404 voters are currently listed as inactive. They are still registered and eligible to participate in elections, but are labeled as inactive because:

Two election mailings sent to the registration address were returned undeliverable; and

The voter has not yet submitted a new registration form or otherwise updated their address.

“Several jurisdictions are holding an election in March,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “People who live in these jurisdictions must be registered to vote on or before 11:59 pm on Feb. 7, 2022.”

This latest report calculates the number of registered voters in each precinct, legislative and congressional districts based on the number of voters as of January 2, 2022. This time the 2020 legislative and congressional boundaries remained in place, so the numbers reflect the 2020 districts.

The next report will be based on the number of registered voters as of April 1, 2022. This report will use the 2022 IRC certified districts to calculate the total number of voters per district/precinct.

A.R.S. § 16-322(B) provides that signature totals for candidate nomination paperwork are based on the January 2 voter registration report numbers. This means that signature totals are determined based on the number of active registered voters as of January 2, 2022 based on the 2020 district boundaries.

The statutory filing period for 2022 candidates is from March 5, 2022 through April 4, 2022 at 5pm. Signature requirements were calculated pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-322 and can be found in the “How to Run for Office” section here: http://go.azsos.gov/l34t

The complete quarterly voter registration report that includes county, legislative and congressional district information is available at http://go.azsos.gov/hx2z.

-30-