Raise and Realignment Project Adds to Beautification of Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) recently completed a headstone raise and realignment project at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. The project was part of an ongoing effort to ensure the cemetery’s appearance is maintained with the utmost respect and dignity.

“The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort is one of the finest Veterans cemeteries you’ll find in the nation,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “This project is another example of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs’ commitment to maintaining the beauty of this facility. We mean it wholeheartedly when we pledge to take care of Veterans through eternity.”

The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort has very exacting standards for the vertical and horizontal alignment of headstones. ADVA ensures this effort will meet that high standard.

Anyone looking for a gravesite at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort can visit www.gravelocator.cem.va to locate sites. All sites are clearly marked with the section and site number on the top of the back of each stone.