DENTX SOLUTIONS PARTNERS WITH STRATASYS ESTABLISHING A NEW CANADIAN RESELLER AND SUPPORT CHANNEL
...We look forward to partnering with DentX to bring these solutions to the growing dental customer base in Canada,”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DentX Solutions (DXS) announces a newly created Canadian partnership with Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), expanding the product portfolio with the most advanced 3D printing technologies.
— Scott Drikakis, Stratasys’ Healthcare Segment Leader for the Americas.
This collaboration adds to the growing portfolio of products, which includes CAD dental design software, and hardware technologies. In support of the increasing demand for dental CAD/CAM related technology, 3D printers round out their offering. Stratasys, known for its strength in industries such as aerospace, automotive and healthcare, is a global powerhouse in additive manufacturing and closely validates their channel partners to ensure shared vision, commitment, vertical integration and service quality. With well established industry relationships, the recent partnership positions DentX strategically for future growth, as it relates to emerging manufacturing technology.
Executives from both parties are enthusiastic about the new relationship. “The partnership offers strong support for the ongoing growth of our customers with best-in-class equipment and technologies. This is a celebratory moment, and we look forward to expanding Stratasys’ market share in Canada,” said Donald Park, DentX Solutions CEO. “Stratasys provides the dental industry with solutions that allow them to embrace 3D printing to streamline dental lab processes while also increasing production. We look forward to partnering with DentX to bring these solutions to the growing dental customer base in Canada,” notes Scott Drikakis, Stratasys’ Healthcare Segment Leader for the Americas.
Over the last decade, 3D printing technology has been growing exponentially in the dental space, as more dental clinicians and dental laboratories look towards continuous improvement of workflows. The benefits to clinics and labs include improved quality, decreased time and costs, along with an optimal end product. With the evolution of digital dentistry, DentX looks towards providing dental solutions leveraging new technologies.
DentX Solutions, a privately held company, is a leader in advancing digital dental technologies, focused on open-source compatible technology. Their offering includes dental handpiece sales and repair, along with complete digital manufacturing workflows to support growth, service and innovation within healthcare.
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
Donald Park
Dentx Solutions
dpark@dentxsolutions.com