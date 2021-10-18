Submit Release
SMILE INNOVATIONS GROUP APPOINTS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Newly Created Role Supports Continued Growth Plans

With our current growth and sizable acquisition pipeline it is an opportune time to bring on someone with his level of expertise.”
— Manny Padda, Smile Innovation’s Executive Chairman.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Innovations Group (SIG) is pleased to announce that George Danes has joined as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 18, 2021.

A seasoned strategic leader, Danes brings over 20 years of corporate and operational finance experience. As CFO he will be instrumental in building the multifunctional, strategic, and financial operating plans required to drive the company’s corporate strategy. Most recently, Danes has been working at Toptable Group, leading the finance function, and creating operational improvements with various system implementations for existing and new venues. George has also previously consulted on various go public, debt restructuring, and other finance related transactions.

“As the industry evolves with technology and through consolidation, George’s proven track record for his fiscal expertise, ability to build winning teams, and capacity to translate strategic vision into execution will make him an invaluable asset to the team,” says Manny Padda, Smile Innovation’s Executive Chairman. “With our current growth and sizable acquisition pipeline it is an opportune time to bring on someone with his level of expertise.” Danes notes, “Smile has unique strengths, and a strong business model. I look forward to working with the team to drive financial strategy and performance, accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Smile Innovations Group is a private investment company, focusing on dental laboratory acquisitions, consolidation and the development of dental products and services.  Established in 2018, the management of Smile Innovations Group offers extensive experience and success in the operational management of large-scale businesses and continually seeks out additional opportunities to add to their growing portfolio of companies. It was co-founded by Manny Padda, Executive Chairman and Donald Park, CEO.

Manny Padda
Smile Innovations Group
+1 604-612-0267
mpadda@smileig.com

