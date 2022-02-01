Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,897 in the last 365 days.

DNR to discuss Lake Ahquabi improvements during Feb. 8 public meeting

INDIANOLA -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will discuss its plans to improve water quality and fishing at Lake Ahquabi, and upgrade campground amenities and provide better accessibility throughout Lake Ahquabi State Park, during an open house on Feb. 8.

Staff with the Iowa DNR will be on hand from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Izaak Walton League, 16383 118th Ave., Indianola, to discuss the project. Work is slated to begin this spring.

For additional information or questions about the open house, email Lake_Ahquabi@dnr.iowa.gov

You just read:

DNR to discuss Lake Ahquabi improvements during Feb. 8 public meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.