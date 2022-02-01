DNR to discuss Lake Ahquabi improvements during Feb. 8 public meeting

INDIANOLA -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will discuss its plans to improve water quality and fishing at Lake Ahquabi, and upgrade campground amenities and provide better accessibility throughout Lake Ahquabi State Park, during an open house on Feb. 8.

Staff with the Iowa DNR will be on hand from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Izaak Walton League, 16383 118th Ave., Indianola, to discuss the project. Work is slated to begin this spring.

For additional information or questions about the open house, email Lake_Ahquabi@dnr.iowa. gov