Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,898 in the last 365 days.

County Social, Business & Economic Trends in Hawaii

This report presents statistics on social, business and economic trends for the State and each of its four counties, annually from 1990 to 2020.

The present report consists of eighty-three statistical series selected to track major social, business, and economic trends in the State and its counties.  Only those available at the county-level on an annual basis were considered.  Many related statistics were omitted, for example, if available only from the decennial population census or the quinquennial economic census.  Also excluded were statistics compiled for the State only or limited to a single county.

For county-level data on a monthly or quarterly basis, the reader is directed to the Monthly Economic Indicators, and the Quarterly Statistical & Economic Report (QSER) respectively. Other annual data may be found in the State of Hawaii Data Book.

Download the Entire Report Acrobat icon

Spreadsheets:

 

COVID-19: Effects on the Economy

You just read:

County Social, Business & Economic Trends in Hawaii

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.