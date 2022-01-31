County Social, Business & Economic Trends in Hawaii

This report presents statistics on social, business and economic trends for the State and each of its four counties, annually from 1990 to 2020.

The present report consists of eighty-three statistical series selected to track major social, business, and economic trends in the State and its counties. Only those available at the county-level on an annual basis were considered. Many related statistics were omitted, for example, if available only from the decennial population census or the quinquennial economic census. Also excluded were statistics compiled for the State only or limited to a single county.

For county-level data on a monthly or quarterly basis, the reader is directed to the Monthly Economic Indicators, and the Quarterly Statistical & Economic Report (QSER) respectively. Other annual data may be found in the State of Hawaii Data Book.

