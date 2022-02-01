General Charles Wald Appointed CEO of Robbins-Gioia, LLC.
The retired four-star general’s expertise and guidance will position Robbins-Gioia to anticipate and exceed client needs.
Chuck’s decades of experience and leadership in the Aerospace and Defense space will help support RG’s vision in framing purpose-built solutions to meet diverse challenges in business and government.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Jan. 1, 2022, General Charles “Chuck” Wald was appointed CEO of Robbins-Gioia, LLC (“RG”), a holding company of Acorn Growth Companies (“Acorn”) that offers program management services and enterprise solutions focused on enhancing capabilities and improving performance for the federal government.
“Chuck’s decades of experience and leadership in the Aerospace and Defense space will help support Robbins-Gioia’s vision in framing purpose-built solutions to meet diverse challenges in business and government,” said Rick Nagel, Managing Partner of Acorn. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Chuck when he served as an advisor for Acorn, and I’ve seen firsthand how the efficiency and strategy he brings can elevate a project to address all needs.”
General Wald served more than 35 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a four-star general officer in 2006. His long and distinguished career began as a pilot in 1971. He commanded the 9th Air Force and U.S. Central Command Air Forces, where he led the development of the Afghanistan air campaign for Operation Enduring Freedom. He was Director of Strategic Planning and Policy at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for the Air and Space Operations at the Pentagon, and he was appointed as the deputy commander of U.S. European Command (USEUCOM).
As the deputy commander of USEUCOM, he was responsible for all U.S. forces operating across 91 countries in Europe, Africa, Russia, parts of Asia, the Middle East and most of the Atlantic Ocean. During his command, he developed the first European Command Strategic plan that focused on energy assurance and sustainment for the EUCOM Area of Responsibility, and he has since developed a multitude of strategies and plans to ensure national and energy security.
“The world continues to show us that unified strategies and solutions are vital to make progress more streamlined and accessible. I am looking forward to working with the sharp-minded team at Robbins-Gioia. They have continuously developed innovative services that strengthen our national security and support our national defense partners,” said Wald. “I am grateful for this opportunity and to support Robbins-Gioia in fulfilling its vision to create solutions and strategies that solve challenges for both public- and private-sectors.”
General Wald previously worked with other organizations including Deloitte Services LP, L-3 Communications, and Jones Group International, providing leadership in strategy and relationships for the U.S. Department of Defense. His subject matter expertise encompasses best commercial business practices, doctrine and strategy, technology innovation and international energy and security policy.
“Chuck has a complete understanding of the Department of Defense and other public and private sectors,” said Nagel. “I know he will bring invaluable insight to the RG team and enhance their reputation as market leaders in the industry.”
General Wald will continue to serve on nonprofits and think tanks, including for: the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Atlantic Council, the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, and others. He will also continue to serve as the Senior Military Advisor to the U.S. Institute for Peace.
About Robbins-Gioia
Founded in 1980, RG was the first firm specializing in program management services for the federal government. Today, they are the market leader in providing unique systems modernization and enterprise solutions focused on enhancing capabilities and improving performance and readiness for the federal government and industry. They deliver purpose-built solutions to diverse challenges in business and government through managed services, management consulting and software tools including JFAST (Jaguar® Family of Advanced Scheduling Tools)™, RG's premier suite of software tools for planning, analysis, and management of complex, mission-critical activities for defense organizations. In 2019, RG became a member of the Acorn portfolio.
About Acorn Growth Companies
A middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace & Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.
