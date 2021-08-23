Jeff Martin Joins Robbins-Gioia, LLC as Director of Air Force Programs
Martin brings more than 27 years of expertise in aviation logistics and defense industrial production to Team RG to help with Air Force systems modernization.
Bringing Jeff onboard is a major milestone in our strategic initiative to support the Air Force in its journey toward becoming a digital enterprise.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Martin has joined Robbins-Gioia, LLC. as the Director of Air Force Programs to assist in supporting Team RG's Air Force systems modernization efforts by leveraging his 27 plus years of Air Force experience.
— Brad King, CEO
“RG is delighted to be joined by a senior leader of Jeff’s caliber and experience,” said RG's CEO, Brad King. “Bringing Jeff onboard is a major milestone in our strategic initiative to support the Air Force in its journey toward becoming a digital enterprise.”
Martin served over 13 years within the Air Force Materiel Command where he honed his manufacturing, repair, and overhaul acumen. He was also the Headquarters Air Force Logistics Panel Chair overseeing logistics planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (PPBE).
He achieved the rank of Colonel and held numerous positions throughout the United States Air Force culminating as the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Vice Commander. Command tours include the 402d Aircraft Maintenance Group and the 654th Combat Logistics Support Squadron.
“Following Air Force retirement, I’m really looking forward to further increasing Air Force depot throughput from another perspective,” said Martin. “The planning, scheduling, and production solutions Team RG delivers reinforces Critical Path process flow while also applying resources for Critical Chain Management. These tools provide the catalyst for attacking and resolving constraints…that’s exciting!”
Some of Martin’s most successful strategic past accomplishments include orchestrating worldwide logistics while expanding U.S. combat capacity by recovering flyable condition status for 72 aircraft while averting isolated major repair requirements, avoiding $7.3M in costs. Additionally, Martin has also rehabilitated critical relationships to eliminate production constraints within the largest aviation industry public-private partnership in the U.S. Air Force.
RG has supported the U.S. Air Force and DoD (Department of Defense) customers for the past four decades to plan and schedule the maintenance of strategic war fighting assets. RG remains committed to executing the art of the possible as “we make our customers successful™.”
About Robbins-Gioia
Founded in 1980, Robbins-Gioia was the first firm specializing in program management services for the federal government. Today, they are the market leader in providing unique systems modernization and enterprise solutions focused on enhancing capabilities and improving performance and readiness for the federal government and industry. They deliver purpose-built solutions to diverse challenges in business and government through managed services, management consulting and software tools including JFAST™ (Jaguar® Family of Advanced Scheduling Tools), RG's premier suite of software tools for planning, analysis, and management of complex, mission-critical activities for defense organizations. In 2019, RG became a member of the Acorn Growth Companies portfolio. www.teamrg.com
About Acorn Growth Companies
Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. www.AcornGrowthCompanies.com
Melissa Leiter
Robbins-Gioia, LLC
+1 207-701-1133
melissa.leiter@teamrg.com
