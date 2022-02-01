Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,897 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney I

Salary: range $64,968 to $85,725 negotiable DOE

Accepting applications until filled

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys.  Prepare for court.  Prosecute misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court.  Write appellate briefs and argue at the ND Supreme Court.

A complete application must include:  a completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form, a resume, and a cover letter.  

A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/

You just read:

Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney I

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.