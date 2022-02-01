Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney I

Salary: range $64,968 to $85,725 negotiable DOE

Accepting applications until filled

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys. Prepare for court. Prosecute misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court. Write appellate briefs and argue at the ND Supreme Court.

A complete application must include: a completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form, a resume, and a cover letter.

A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/