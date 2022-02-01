AptAmigo Named as a Top Workplace in the USA

Submit Release
Top Workplaces revealed today that AptAmigo has been named as one of the Top Workplaces in the USA for 2022.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Workplaces revealed today that AptAmigo has been named as one of the Top Workplaces in the USA for 2022. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Since launching as a startup in 2015, AptAmigo has experienced tremendous growth. AptAmigo continues to prioritize building an unmatched company culture by carrying out its core company values of transparency, collaboration, and adaptability each day.

“Being featured on the Top Workplaces USA 2022 list is an exciting achievement for AptAmigo,” says Dan Willenborg, co-founder and CEO of AptAmigo. “My goal for AptAmigo has always been for it to be the best place to start and build a career in real estate. I’m honored and humbled our teammates feel positively about us, and look forward to incorporating their feedback and continuously improving our teammate experience going forward.”

To learn more about AptAmigo’s achievement, visit topworkplaces.com/company/aptamigo. To access the full list of Top Workplaces in the USA for 2022, go to topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa.

About AptAmigo
AptAmigo is a dedicated apartment locator with a simple goal: to make finding an apartment easy and maybe even a little fun. With concierge-level service and a deep understanding of the local rental market, AptAmigo gives renters an effortless and free alternative to a traditionally time-consuming and stressful process. Since launching in 2015, AptAmigo has served thousands of renters in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Nashville. Today, AptAmigo is not only a leading apartment locator, it is also one of the best ways to start and build a career in real estate. For more information, visit www.aptamigo.com.

