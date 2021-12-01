AptAmigo Announces Company Scholarship
The AptAmigo Innovation Scholarship will support the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Our hope is to inspire and support the next generation of entrepreneurs by empowering them to further their education.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AptAmigo revealed today the launch of its first company scholarship. The AptAmigo Innovation Scholarship will be awarded to an aspiring entrepreneur, who is eager to make a change.
— Dan Willenborg
After struggling with the traditional broker model, co-founder and CEO, Dan Willenborg, launched AptAmigo with the goal of it becoming the best place to start and build a career in real estate. Since launching as a startup in 2015, AptAmigo has been named as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. magazine.
“At AptAmigo, we thrive on innovation,” says Willenborg. “Our hope is to inspire and support the next generation of entrepreneurs by empowering them to further their education.”
The AptAmigo Innovation Scholarship will award one undergraduate student with $500. Students with a passion for innovation and an interest in pursuing a career in the areas of real estate and/or technology are encouraged to apply.
To apply, students must submit an essay demonstrating where their entrepreneurial spirit comes from and how they plan to apply their passion for innovation. Applicants must explain how the core skills that drive innovation, such as problem-solving and creativity, shape their approach to entrepreneurship and influence their professional goals.
The deadline for the AptAmigo Innovation Scholarship is March 1, 2022. A winner will be announced April 1, 2022. To learn more, visit www.aptamigo.com/innovation-scholarship.
About AptAmigo
AptAmigo is a dedicated apartment locator with a simple goal: to make finding an apartment easy and maybe even a little fun. With concierge-level service and a deep understanding of the local rental market, AptAmigo gives renters an effortless and free alternative to a traditionally time-consuming and stressful process. Since launching in 2015, AptAmigo has served thousands of renters in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Nashville. Today, AptAmigo is not only a leading apartment locator, it is also one of the best ways to start and build a career in real estate. For more information, visit aptamigo.com.
Lily Burns
AptAmigo
+1 706-616-1088
lburns@aptamigo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Other