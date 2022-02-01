Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,894 in the last 365 days.

2021 Revenue Thresholds for Audit Requirements

Cities - A city with a population over 2,500 must have an annual audit performed.

Cities with Combined Clerk/Treasurers - A city with a population of 2,500 or less and a combined clerk/treasurer must have an annual audit for 2021 if its annual revenue is more than $245,000. A city with a combined clerk/treasurer and annual revenue of $245,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

Towns - A town with a population over 2,500 and 2021 annual revenue of $1,092,000 or more must have an annual audit.

Towns with Combined Clerk/Treasurers - A town with a combined clerk/treasurer must have an annual audit for 2021 if its annual revenue was more than $245,000. A town with a combined clerk/treasurer and annual revenue of $245,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

Special Districts - A special district must have an annual audit for 2021 if its annual revenue was more than $245,000. A special district with annual revenue of $245,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

The current annual audit threshold applies to special districts with year-ends of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, March 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022. A few special districts have different fiscal year-ends than those listed.

The Office of the State Auditor has developed minimum procedures and a reporting format for Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements of cities and towns that have combined the offices of clerk and treasurer, and special districts, with annual revenues less than the audit threshold. Please visit the OSA's Agreed-Upon Procedures for Cities, Towns and Special Districts webpage for the minimum procedures and reporting format.

You just read:

2021 Revenue Thresholds for Audit Requirements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.