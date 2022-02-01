2021 Revenue Thresholds for Audit Requirements

Cities - A city with a population over 2,500 must have an annual audit performed.

Cities with Combined Clerk/Treasurers - A city with a population of 2,500 or less and a combined clerk/treasurer must have an annual audit for 2021 if its annual revenue is more than $245,000. A city with a combined clerk/treasurer and annual revenue of $245,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

Towns - A town with a population over 2,500 and 2021 annual revenue of $1,092,000 or more must have an annual audit.

Towns with Combined Clerk/Treasurers - A town with a combined clerk/treasurer must have an annual audit for 2021 if its annual revenue was more than $245,000. A town with a combined clerk/treasurer and annual revenue of $245,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

Special Districts - A special district must have an annual audit for 2021 if its annual revenue was more than $245,000. A special district with annual revenue of $245,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

The current annual audit threshold applies to special districts with year-ends of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, March 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022. A few special districts have different fiscal year-ends than those listed.

The Office of the State Auditor has developed minimum procedures and a reporting format for Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements of cities and towns that have combined the offices of clerk and treasurer, and special districts, with annual revenues less than the audit threshold. Please visit the OSA's Agreed-Upon Procedures for Cities, Towns and Special Districts webpage for the minimum procedures and reporting format.