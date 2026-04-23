State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Fiscal Officers to Demand Tariff Refunds Flow to Small Businesses and Families - April 22, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Fiscal Officers to Demand Tariff Refunds Flow to Small Businesses and Families

“Declaring the tariffs illegal is only step one, the refunds must be real, not theoretical. Small businesses deserve refunds, and so do the families who felt these costs in their grocery carts and weekly budgets," said State Auditor Julie Blaha.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Thursday, April 23 at 12 p.m. CST, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join For The Long Term and other fiscal officers for a press call [RSVP HERE] demanding that President Donald Trump’s administration's tariff refund process put small businesses and working families first – and calling on large corporations to pass refunds on to the customers who paid higher prices.

The Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs in February, ruling they were imposed illegally, and this week, the federal government launched a tariff refund portal. Speakers will make clear that returning money to large corporate importers isn't enough. Families paid more for everyday goods. Small businesses raised prices, cut staff and delayed growth. The refund process must reflect that reality.

Speakers will call for a fair refund process that prioritizes small importers, reduces administrative red tape and holds large corporations accountable for passing savings to customers. They'll also address what's at stake for their states if relief fails to reach the businesses and families who need it most.

What:

State Fiscal Stewards Demand Tariff Refunds Reach Small Businesses and Families

Who:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine

Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Thursday, April 23, at 12 p.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.