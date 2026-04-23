State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Fiscal Officers to Sound Alarm on the Cost of Trump's Policies for American Taxpayers Ahead of Tax Day 2026 - April 14, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins Fiscal Officers to Sound Alarm on the Cost of Trump's Policies for American Taxpayers Ahead of Tax Day 2026

“This year, Tax Day is a reminder that federal budget cuts have local consequences,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “We can’t keep asking Minnesotans to absorb illegal tariffs, higher farming costs and program cuts to life-saving support services.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Tuesday, April 14 at 2 p.m. CST, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join For The Long Term and other fiscal officers for a press call [RSVP HERE] marking Tax Day 2026. These fiscal stewards, who manage state budgets and pension funds for millions of Americans, will detail how federal policy decisions are showing up directly in state budgets and family finances: illegal tariffs that function as hidden taxes, Medicaid and SNAP cuts in Trump's budget bill, rising federal deficits that drive up borrowing costs and policy volatility that hampers long-term planning.

On the ground, speakers are seeing higher infrastructure costs, increased pressure on state budgets and growing strain on household finances. With Tax Day as the backdrop, they will deliver the year-one accounting the administration won't: connecting federal decisions to the real costs taxpayers are absorbing, often outside public view and what's at stake if Washington doesn't change course.

What:

State Fiscal Stewards Sound Alarm on the Cost of Trump's Policies for American Taxpayers Ahead of Tax Day 2026

Who:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

New Mexico State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young

Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg

California State Controller Malia Cohen

Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Tuesday, April 14, at 2 p.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.