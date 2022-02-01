Parley x Istituto Marangoni Miami Fashion Design Contest
Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) is excited to announce a fashion design scholarship contest in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, a nonprofit environmental organization that focuses on protection of the oceans. Three winners will be offered a scholarship to IMM’s one-year Intensive Fashion Design course starting in Miami on July 18, 2022.
Here's how it works: Contest participants will be required to submit a proposal for a fashion outfit inspired by responsible fashion and ocean awareness, two important key values shared by both Parley and IMM. Parley will then donate fabrics woven from recycled ocean waste materials for the three scholarship recipients to utilize to bring their designs to life as they are attending the Intensive Fashion Design course. The final products will be auctioned to the public with 75% of the proceeds benefitting the Miami Fashion Foundation and 25% benefitting Parley for the Oceans.
“At Istituto Marangoni, we teach our students the importance of sustainability and designing with a purpose to protect our ecosystem for future generations,” said Hakan Baykam, President and CEO of IMM. “Experts predict that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans which is why we are partnering with Parley to raise awareness of this important issue. Parley has been making history by turning the plastic waste found in our oceans into high performance material used by the fashion industry. We are excited to see what the next generation of designers will create with this recycled material."
Key dates and deadlines:
March 20, 2022 – Application deadline for Intensive Fashion Design course and contest March 20 – 31, 2022 - Portfolio reviews of student projects April 1, 2022 – Winners announced
July 18th, 2022 - Intensive Fashion Design Program starts
Jury: Contest winners will be selected by an influential jury, including Hakan Baykam, President of Istituto Marangoni Miami; Massimo Casagrande, Dean of Fashion Istituto Marangoni Miami; Jenny Mannerheim, Curator & Teacher Istituto Marangoni Miami; Cyrill Gutsch, Founder Parley for the Oceans; Sara Jaurequi, Curator Parley for the Oceans; Philippe Combres, Publisher L’Officiel; Corinne Dolle, Curator Milk and Night and Demet Muftuoglu, Founder Istanbul74.
To learn more about the contest rules and apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3KSiIoY
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local professionals, Istituto Marangoni offers a variety of fashion marketing courses and fashion graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
About The Miami Fashion Foundation
The Miami Fashion Foundation’s primary purpose is to foster, nurture, develop and promote Miami as a natural choice for the creative industries, focused on fashion, and to establish a creative operation and network in Miami for fashion enterprises and companies of all sizes to flourish and call home. Generating a highly skilled and networked fashion workforce will draw even more creative design students and professionals to Miami, thus creating a self-sustaining cycle, first through education and skill training, then with networking and mentoring, and finally with the founding of innovative fashion corporations and companies who have open access to industry leaders, resources and capital.
