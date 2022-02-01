Submit Release
Caring For Others Named Beloved Beacon by Beloved Benefit, Inc.

Caring For Others, Inc. Logo

The organization aims to raise awareness, funds, and encourage action around key issues facing Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 working to eradicate poverty, has received a Beloved Beacon grant from the Beloved Benefit, Inc. to provide resources for those suffering from food insecurity in DeKalb and Fulton counties. Located in the southside of Atlanta (3501 Browns Mill Road, SE), Caring For Others distributed over 2.65 million pounds of food to those in need last year.

Beloved Benefit nurtures every Atlantan’s responsibility to love and respect one another. On February 24, 2022 there will be a celebration at Mercedes-Benz Stadium featuring top-notch talent, stories and speakers that will leave people motivated to bring about Dr. Martin Luther King’s Jr’s “Beloved Community” in Atlanta.

“We are honored to have the work we’ve been doing for decades recognized by Beloved Benefit,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “The funds will be immediately put to use supporting local food distributors and those in the community who are suffering from the effects of poverty.“

Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.

To make a donation or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.caring4others.org.

