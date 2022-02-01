NEW DATING APP SET TO TAKE OVER DATING SCENE PROMISING CONNECTION, COMMUNITY AND SAFETY AS TOP PRIORITY
Unveiled is the newest leading edge dating application creating a safer, more secure online dating platform with exclusive features that include member reviews, star-ratings and personal testimonies of dating experiences, helping provide a safer and more authentic connection. Unveiled eliminates the most common downfalls of online dating providing a safer dating community for ALL no matter your race, color or sexual orientation.
As consumers, we value testimonials and star ratings with all other purchases and commitments online. It's long overdue that we start holding dating to the same standard.
The creators of “Unveiled” value authenticity, accountability and safety and believe dating should be held to the same standard as all other consumer-based markets. Unveiled CEO Jessica Martin is working with Liang Huang, co-creator and software engineer of the successful dating application “The League”.
Online dating is on the rise (Pew Research Center https://tinyurl.com/2p87xpkk) and we want people in your community to have a safer experience doing it. We would love the opportunity to introduce your audience to the new “Unveiled” way of online dating.
