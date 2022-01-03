Submit Release
NEW DATING APP SET TO TAKE OVER DATING SCENE PROMISING CONNECTION, COMMUNITY AND SAFETY AS TOP PRIORITY

New year, new online dating approach. Real connections – Real safe dating community for ALL.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Unveiled” Launch Date: February 14th, 2022


BAY AREA MEDIA PARTNERS,

Unveiled is the newest leading edge dating application creating a safer, more secure online dating platform with exclusive features that include member reviews, star-ratings and personal testimonies of dating experiences, helping provide a safer and more authentic connection. Unveiled eliminates the most common downfalls of online dating providing a safer dating community for ALL no matter your race, color or sexual orientation.

As consumers, we value testimonials and star ratings with all other purchases and commitments online. It's long overdue that we start holding dating to the same standard.
The creators of “Unveiled” value authenticity, accountability and safety and believe dating should be held to the same standard as all other consumer-based markets. Unveiled CEO Jessica Martin is working with Liang Huang, co-creator and software engineer of the successful dating application “The League”.

Online dating is on the rise (Pew Research Center https://tinyurl.com/2p87xpkk) and we want people in your community to have a safer experience doing it. We would love the opportunity to introduce your audience to the new “Unveiled” way of online dating.


Remote Interviews available with: CEO Jessica Martin
Email our press representative Angel Covarrubias at Media@unveileddating.com



We have promotional videos / B-roll available for download and you can also check out our website with the following links.
www.Unveileddating.com
https://youtu.be/M7We4ht9658


Background info & email - Jessica Martin CEO
Jessica@unveileddating.com
Instagram: @Jessicaa.lynn_
Linkedin:linkedin.com/in/jessica-felice-martin-428452202


The creators of "Unveiled" value authenticity, accountability and safety when online dating and hold our dating community to the same standard.
- Lifting the veil on dating, right here, right now, At Unveiled

Media @ Unveiled
Un•veiled
Media@unveileddating.com
