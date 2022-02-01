Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,890 in the last 365 days.

State Route 247 is Closed Due to a Crash in Wayne County

​Dunmore, PA – SR 247 (PA 247 ) is closed in both directions between the intersections of SR 170 (PA-170) Creek Road in Clinton Township and SR 670  (PA-670) Bethany Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Wayne County due to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.  The estimated time of reopening is 12:00 PM.  Motorists should use alternate routes when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.   511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.   Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502   # # #

You just read:

State Route 247 is Closed Due to a Crash in Wayne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.