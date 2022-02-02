Karma and Grace Workshop: Live a freer, fuller and more grace filled life regardless of life’s challenges

Lisa Witter, DHP is a psycho-spiritual counselor, meditation teacher and creator of the Karma Clearing Process™ Dr. Lori Leyden is an internationally known humanitarian, trauma healing expert, author, visionary, spiritual guide and creator of The Grace Process ®

This online, Zoom event will take place February 19th, online from 2:00-7:00pm PT

Every circumstance and condition we encounter has the potential to assist us in our healing and to help us discover the true power that lies within our very own hearts.” — Dr. Lori Leyden

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma has become the word of the decade as we have begun to realize that its many forms are more widespread than we previously imagined… and its effects are more detrimental to a person's physical, mental, emotional and spiritual growth than people could have imagined.

And while there has been an explosion of programs, workshops and seminars on healing trauma, these programs do not take into consideration the ancient Yogic doctrine of Karma which reveals the deep connection between trauma and the patterns that continue to play out in a person's personal and professional life… even if a person has 'done the work’ for years.

For the first time, Lisa Witter, DHP, creator of the Karma Clearing Process™ and Dr. Lori Leyden, renowned trauma healing expert and creator of the Grace Process® are coming together in this groundbreaking LIVE five-hour workshop to discuss the link between karma and trauma and to share their insights about how their two bodies of work can be used to live a freer, fuller and more grace-filled life– regardless of life's challenges.

This workshop includes experiential practice and Q&A with Lisa Witter and Dr. Lori Leyden. The recording of the workshop will be available to all enrolled participants.

Use this link to register or to find out more information: https://www.karmic-warrior.com/karmaandgraceworkshop

About Lisa Witter:

Lisa Witter, DHP is a psycho-spiritual counselor, meditation teacher and creator of the Karma Clearing Process™. She is an advocate for social and spiritual evolution and has dedicated her work to teaching her clients and students how to live freer and fuller lives by using time proven principles and practices based in Yoga Wisdom traditions.

About Dr. Lori Leyden:

Dr. Lori Leyden is an internationally known humanitarian, trauma healing expert, author, visionary and spiritual guide. In her private work, Dr. Leyden mentors transformational leaders, business people and influencers committed to aligning more fully with their destinies and becoming heart-centered leaders in service to global healing.

