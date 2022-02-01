Human Resources Committee – Week 4, 2022

SSB 3066 – DHS services for children and families

SSB 3066 is a Department of Human Services (DHS) bill that makes changes to programs and services for children and families, including child care assistance, child and family services, foster care, adoption, and dependent adult abuse.

The bill has four divisions:

Division 1 allows a family with a permanently disabled parent access to child care assistance so that the other parent in the home can be employed or pursue an education or training programs. Current law allows this only for temporary disabilities.

Division 2 increases the upper age for foster care from 18 to 21.

Division 3 makes it easier for adult adoptees, who were adopted after a termination of parental rights, to get access to their case files, health records and sibling information.

Division 4 allows DHS to share more information with financial institutions when a dependent adult abuse investigation involves financial exploitation. [2/1: short form]

SSB 3043 – DIA nursing facility self-reporting technical clean-up

SSB 3043 is a Department of Inspections and Appeals bill that updates Iowa Code 135C.36(5) by referencing current citations to maintain original legislative intent. [2/1: short form]

SSB 3077 – DIA Child Advocacy Board technical clean-up

SSB 3077, as amended, is a DIA bill that updates Iowa Code Chapter 237 by amending out-of-date language in Code to conform with changes that have occurred over time. [2/1: short form]