Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,887 in the last 365 days.

Human Resources Committee – Week 4, 2022

February 1, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Human Resources Committee, Votes 0

SSB 3066 – DHS services for children and families

SSB 3066 is a Department of Human Services (DHS) bill that makes changes to programs and services for children and families, including child care assistance, child and family services, foster care, adoption, and dependent adult abuse.

The bill has four divisions:

  • Division 1 allows a family with a permanently disabled parent access to child care assistance so that the other parent in the home can be employed or pursue an education or training programs. Current law allows this only for temporary disabilities.
  • Division 2 increases the upper age for foster care from 18 to 21.
  • Division 3 makes it easier for adult adoptees, who were adopted after a termination of parental rights, to get access to their case files, health records and sibling information.
  • Division 4 allows DHS to share more information with financial institutions when a dependent adult abuse investigation involves financial exploitation. [2/1: short form]

SSB 3043 – DIA nursing facility self-reporting technical clean-up

SSB 3043 is a Department of Inspections and Appeals bill that updates Iowa Code 135C.36(5) by referencing current citations to maintain original legislative intent. [2/1: short form]

SSB 3077 – DIA Child Advocacy Board technical clean-up

SSB 3077, as amended, is a DIA bill that updates Iowa Code Chapter 237 by amending out-of-date language in Code to conform with changes that have occurred over time. [2/1: short form]

You just read:

Human Resources Committee – Week 4, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.