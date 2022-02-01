Future Ready District Technology Profile – Open February 1 – Due April 5

Public School Districts, Nonpublic Systems and ESU’s

Future Ready District Technology Profile – Due Date: 04/05/2022

The District Technology Profile will be available to public districts and nonpublic schools within the NDE Portal under the “Data Collections” tab beginning February 1, 2022. An activation code is required to add the collection to the NDE Portal account which can be obtained from the District Administrator.

More information and resources related to the new District Technology Profile are available for districts (public and nonpublic) on the NDE website:

https://www.education.ne.gov/educational-technology/technology-plan/

The website includes links to the following documents:

PDF version of the new profile instrument PDF of the instructions to access the profile in the portal PDF of frequently asked questions (FAQ’s)

If you need assistance in completing the Future Ready District Technology Profile contact Dorann Avey via email at dorann.avey@nebraska.gov.