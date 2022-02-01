Mayor Bowser Launches New COVID Center in Ward 4

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that the new Ward 4 COVID Center will open on Thursday, January 27. The Ward 4 COVID Center will be located at 4704 13th Street NW (inside the Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ).

At all of the COVID Centers, individuals have access to vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests, and PCR tests.

To date, DC Health has opened six COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, and 8 and an eighth center will open soon in Ward 3. With extended hours and fixed locations in each ward, these COVID Centers represent the District’s long-term commitment to ensuring health equity and accessibility for all District residents.

All sites will be open six days a week, as late as 9 p.m., and sites rotate days off so that on any day of the week multiple COVID Centers are open across DC. The schedules for the Ward 4 site opening tomorrow is listed below, along with the schedules of the six existing sites.

Ward Address Schedule 1 800 Euclid Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 2 926 F Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 4 4704 13th Street, NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 5 2350 Washington Place NE, Ste 105-N Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 6 507 8th Street, SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: CLOSED Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 7 3925 Minnesota Avenue NE Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED

DC Health also reminds residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its recommendations for vaccines and booster shots. Boosters are now recommended and available for people 12 and older. If you are 12 or older and received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before August 26, 2021, you are now eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna booster. Anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before November 26, 2021, is eligible for their booster. And anyone 18 or older who is moderately or severely immunocompromised and received their third dose of Pfizer or Moderna before August 26, 2021, is also eligible to receive their booster.

There are four easy ways to get your vaccine or booster in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.