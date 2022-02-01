Creator of World’s First NFT Marketplace for Science and Technology IPs Launches New NFT Data Science Competition
A great opportunity for data scientists and data science students worldwide to create great positive impacts.PASADENA, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMDS Lab is thrilled to announce its most exciting data science competition to date, Creating a NFT Value Dashboard to Summarize the Past and Predict the Future. Between the second and third quarter of 2021, NFT trading increased a whopping 700% ($10.7 billion) according to DappRadar. Whether they’ve been used for exchanges or as investments, NFTs have been applied to various fields, including science, technology, and art. Now, this quarter’s contestants will have the opportunity to jump on this trend and collect important data sets and create an analytics dashboard. First place winners will receive a grant of $1,000, and second place winners will receive $500. Other non-cash awards include internships with RMDS Lab. Additionally, whoever completes and submits to the competition will receive a FREE TRIAL membership to grmds.org, which will grant them easy access to the RMDS NFT marketplace. Registration begins on Monday, January 31! The competition will end on Sunday, April 17, which is when all contestants need to submit their solutions. An award ceremony is planned for Tuesday, May 3.
The impetus for this competition is RMDS Lab’s position as the world’s first science & technology IP NFT marketplace. Here, RMDS will solely focus on connecting scientists with investors and linking science & technology IPs with related collectors, investors, science lovers, and service providers, like patent law firms. RMDS will significantly promote the applications of science & technology IPs to speed up the world’s science & technology innovation to help NFT businesses to expand because right now, NFT marketplaces focus on serving art auctions that can be saturated quickly. According to a Business Insider report, NFTs ballooned to a $41 billion market in 2021 and are catching up to the total size of the global fine art market. “RMDS’s science & tech NFT marketplace, as the first in the world, will provide new fundraising channels for science & tech projects, will speed up technology transfers, and benefit scientists and the public worldwide. It will also help with taking the NFT business to a completely new level,” said David Zhang, the co-founder of RMDS and founder of Shunya International, a public company.
RMDS’s data science competitions are well-known events to data science communities, and they have attracted thousands of contestants to participate worldwide. It has partnered with many notable organizations, such as the City of Los Angeles and NASA JPL. RMDS was developed from a known data science community and founded in 2009 by IBM’s Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Alex Liu, promoting scientific innovation via data and AI. Since 2019, RMDS has offered conferences, training, a data project online portal, global data science competitions, and other services to develop scientific IP exchange for more impactful data research. Specifically, RMDS’s many offerings, including an open ecosystem platform, RM4Es-based workflow management, and an RMDS exchange service, demonstrate the company’s accumulation of great resources, communities, and experience for developing and managing science IP marketplace, including that of NFTs.
“With our RMDS data science competitions, in the past, we were able to assist some NASA JPL research projects and to assist the City of Los Angeles’s fighting against Covid-19. The current data science competition, I trust, will enable the contestants to contribute significantly to NFT services, with innovation driven by predictive modeling and Artificial Intelligence. Together, we hope to bring data science and Artificial Intelligence to the NFT world and also take NFTs to serve science and technology innovation,” said Dr. Alex Liu, founder and CEO of RMDS Lab, advisor to the Harvard Data Science Review, and a former Chief Data Scientist at IBM.
For more information, visit us at https://rmdsnft.com/ and https://grmds.org/comp/nft
Follow us on LinkedIn and RMDS to receive the latest updates.
About RMDS
RMDS Lab is a leader in community-centered data science services, creating a global ecosystem that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. RMDS was founded in 2009 by Dr. Alex Liu, who was a Chief Data Scientist at IBM and is a globally-recognized data science leader. The organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.
SOURCE
• RMDS Lab Related Links
• https://www.grmds.org/
• rmdsNFT.com
Erika Meyers
RMDS Lab
+1 626-432-7266
email us here