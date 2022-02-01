27± Acre Development Opportunity Near Seattle, Washington to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

27± acres in Tacoma with incredible waterfront views Surrounded with natural beauty and a thriving community Potential development for up to 40 homes Views from the green belt of Commencement Bay Rare development opportunity

5801 Marine View Drive will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Ned Hosford and Bob Bennion of Compass Washington.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by incredible waterfront views, 5801 Marine View Drive will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Ned Hosford and Bob Bennion of Compass Washington. Currently listed for $5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on February 24–28 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“The opportunity that 5801 Marine View Drive offers is truly unmatched. These 27± acres could be one of the last large view lot developments in this area. With our combined local expertise in the market, and Concierge Auctions’ ability to generate worldwide exposure, I am confident we will put on a competitive auction for our clients,” stated listing agent, Ned Hosford.

A unique opportunity awaits in Browns Point, a rare development vision of such a grand scale to be along the lush green belt of Commencement Bay. This 27± acre lot has the potential to build as many as 40 homes with a view of Puget Sound along a private road. Commencement Bay stretches out beyond the property line, with views across the waterfront to the Corinth Yacht Club and Tyee Marina. Natural beauty and a thriving community make this stretch of Tacoma a coveted location, with a red-hot real estate market to match. This opportunity may be one of the last permitted large lots for development in this area. Design a luxury development beyond compare, all set against the resplendent views that make Browns Point such a perfect location.

Stunning vistas like the blue waters of Commencement Bay and the Olympic Mountains make Northeast Tacoma a coveted location. Convenient access to urban amenities plus excellent transit and commute options makes the area even more appealing: the Sounder Train Station and proximity to I-5 make a daily commute to Seattle a breeze. Enjoy nature at Dash Point, where 461 acres of land and 3,301 feet of saltwater shoreline await. Spend afternoons at North Shore Public Golf Course and evenings at one of Tacoma’s many eateries. Downtown is bursting with arts and culture such as the Museum and Theater Districts, or Pacific Avenue with its incredible late 19th and 20th century brick buildings that bring Tacoma’s history to life.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Property outlines in the photography are approximate, buyers to verify to their own satisfaction.