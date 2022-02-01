Mining Stock Coast Copper (TSXV: $COCO.V) Makes New Copper-Gold Discovery at Empire Property
Coast Copper Corp. announces assay results for the 2nd batch of samples from its initial core drilling program completed in December 2021
Coast Copper Corp. (TSX:COCO.V)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining Stock News from Investorideas.com Newswire, MiningSectorStocks.com Coast Copper Corp. (TSX-V: COCO) announces assay results for the second batch of samples from its initial 19 drillhole (2,346 metre (“m”)) core drilling program completed in December 2021 on its optioned Empire Mine Property (the “Property”); see news releases dated December 20, 2021 and January 25, 2022. Results reported in this news release are from two drillholes and one partial drillhole (MW21-015, partial 016 and 017) located in the Raven Bluff and Raven Pit approximately 200 m north of the past-producing Merry Widow magnetite iron ore open pit mine (see Figure 1). Drill highlights include 7.18 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 3.17% copper (“Cu”) intersected over 16.3 m at Raven Bluff: and 6.2 g/t Au over 1.67 m at Raven Pit. See Table 1 for full list of highlights.
The objective of drilling at the Raven Bluff and Raven Pit targets was to test parts of the Property that, despite numerous recommendations made over the years since 1988 by consultants, had remained undrilled. The 2021 drillholes encountered significant copper and gold intercepts and more drilling is clearly warranted.
At Raven Bluff (see Figure 1) a detailed review of historical records, compilation of previous geological mapping and our own site inspections indicated that sulphide mineralization was more likely associated with north-northwesterly trending greenstone dykes within a 200 m x 200 m area that has never been adequately tested.
Historical records indicate that the 21 m wide, north-trending Raven magnetite deposit with associated sulphides: pyrrhotite, pyrite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite was mined in the Raven Pit during 1959. As a magnetite resource, its high sulphide content made the Raven deposit uneconomic and after extracting about 22,000 tons, the Raven deposit was abandoned and later backfilled with waste rock from the Merry Widow Pit (J. Lund 1966). A substantial body of massive pyrrhotite, with lesser chalcopyrite and pyrite (with gold and silver values reportedly associated with these sulphides), cut by late occurring calcite-sphalerite veins, was described as occurring near the Raven Pit’s eastern boundary².
Adam Travis, Coast Copper’s CEO commented, “We have now reported two new gold discoveries at Raven Bluff and Raven Pit, one of ten main target areas on the Property, to go along with our significant copper and gold results released last week, which I would encourage everyone to read. Our drill success at Raven Bluff opens up at least a 200 m x 200 m target area. These new discoveries confirms our belief that additional areas on the Property are prime exploration targets for new copper and gold discoveries as previous operators either focused on the mining of magnetite or drilling in the Merry Widow Pit. Even within the Merry Widow area which is a small portion of the overall Property zones such as South Pit, Lower Marten and Whiskey Jack have not been drilled. This is also another step forward in proving that the Empire Mine Property covers a large district scale potential with multiple target types (magnetite, copper/gold and zinc skarns, gold and copper veins, Iron Oxide Copper-Gold) that have seen little to no modern exploration. We look forward to adding this drill core to our display at the AMEBC Roundup conference February 3rd and 4th, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C.”
Coast Copper will continue to update its geological interpretation and modelling and will report additional assay results once received. Photos of select drill core will be available on the Coast Copper website under the Empire Mine Property tab.
About Coast Copper Corp.
Coast Copper’s exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine Property, located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper’s other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in BC’s prolific Golden Triangle district which are adjacent to Newcrest Mining Limited’s and Imperial Metals Corporation’s Red Chris Mine, its Knob Hill NW Property located on northern Vancouver Island and its 100% owned Sterling, Sandy and Home Brew properties which are located in central BC. Coast Copper’s management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
“Adam Travis”
Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact:
Adam Travis, CEO
Coast Copper Corp
409 Granville Street, Suite 904
Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1T2, Canada
P: 877-578-9563
E: adamt@coastcoppercorp.com
NR22-02
Cautionary Notes Related to this News Release and/or maps
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
