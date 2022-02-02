Intermx Hires Cynthia Albright as VP of Planning Sector
Cynthia Albright is the Latest in a Series of Strategic Hires by Intermx
She is a powerful, proven leader in the sector, an amazing writer, speaker, thought-leader, and visionary.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermx, a leading population mobility data and software company, announced today that Cynthia Albright will join the company in the newly-created role of Vice President of Planning Sector.
Intermx develops population mobility data and software solutions featuring high-value analytics, insights, and tools to help organizations make better, more actionable decisions. Intermx is the leading provider of location-based population mobility solutions for the out-of-home advertising industry in the United States and is expanding its focus to include industry verticals such as travel and tourism, transportation and mobility solutions, retail, real estate, and improved decision making for municipal planners.
As the company’s VP of Planning, Albright will oversee Intermx’s transportation and municipal planning verticals, including the Transport Foundry CityCast product. She will also curate incremental digital solutions to benefit the municipal planning sector. The goal is to support transportation engineers and planners with data-driven tools for transparent and efficient decision making.
“Joining the Intermx team is an incredibly exciting career shift,” said Albright. “This position allows me to leverage 35 years of planning and urban design expertise with Intermx’s data solutions to benefit communities and create meaningful change in the industry.”
“Cynthia is an amazing new addition to Intermx,” said Kym Frank, Intermx Global CxO. “She is a powerful, proven leader in the sector, an amazing writer, speaker, thought-leader, and visionary. We are very fortunate to add her to our team.”
Albright works at the intersection of urban planning and informatics, population intelligence, geospatial analytics, and visual storytelling. She brings over three decades of passionate experience developing plans and digital solutions aimed at livability, equity, and sustainability in communities. In 2020, Albright was inducted into the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Certified Planners (FAICP) for her career of innovative community planning and activism. She is also one of 47 AICP certified Urban Designers in the United States.
Inspired to lead change, Albright integrated big data and the newest technologies to achieve a national award-winning multimodal transportation and transit plan. She has authored numerous mobility plans, including transit master plans, travel demand studies, and congestion management strategies based on population behaviors. She is a frequent speaker at national conferences on technology and transportation, author of numerous publications including Planning magazine, and discussed “The Pearls of Urban Design” at TEDx UNR in 2018.
About Intermx
Founded in 2017, Intermx provides “Population Intelligence” to partners in advertising, government, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology, data scientists, engineers, and experts in UX, Intermx delivers population mobility insights via its data enablement platform. The Intermx suite of proprietary solutions provides historical, real-time, normative, and predictive information about population movement that helps organizations make better decisions, while preserving consumer privacy.
To learn more about Intermx, please visit intermx.com.
