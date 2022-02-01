Submit Release
Community Energy Facilities Webpage

On January 26th the Commission approved Order No. 9965 which adopts the proposed Community Energy Facilities’ (CEF) rule as final with an effective date of March 11, 2022. The PSC has created a new webpage for Community Energy Facilities where developers/owners will find all the information needed in one place.  Please check out the Community Energy Facilities’ webpage at https://depsc.delaware.gov/community-energy-facilities/ and fill out the User Registration and the Company Registration to preregister to use DelaFile, the Commission’s electronic filing system.  In the future the Preliminary Certificate to Operate Application will be on this webpage. 

