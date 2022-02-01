HPIL Holding (HPIL) Hires Attorney to Investigate Previous Convertible Notes
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) hereby announces that it has retained attorney Mark Basile to investigate in to possible litigation against Lenders where they operated illegally according to the SEC rules as non registered dealers. https://www.thebasilelawfirm.com/
“We have decided that these toxic notes that were prior to the take over of the company by us have hurt the company and after reviewing the transactions, we have determined the lenders in question have profited millions of dollars”, said Stephen Brown
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
HPIL Holding
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.hpilholding.ca
info@hpilholding.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
“We have decided that these toxic notes that were prior to the take over of the company by us have hurt the company and after reviewing the transactions, we have determined the lenders in question have profited millions of dollars”, said Stephen Brown
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
HPIL Holding
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.hpilholding.ca
info@hpilholding.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
HPIL Holding
+1 7788191956
email us here