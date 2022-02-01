Submit Release
Prime Minister and US Undersecretary discuss bilateral economic cooperation

LITHUANIA, February 1 - On 31 January, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with Jose W. Fernandez, US Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment to discuss the growing economic and trade cooperation between Lithuania and the United States, China’s economic pressure on Lithuania, and regional security.

‘The growing trade and economic relations between Lithuania and the United States open up vast opportunities for both countries and businesses. As Western democracies face increasing challenges from authoritarian regimes, including illegitimate means of economic pressure, it is important for our countries to exchange information and expand and deepen our bilateral economic cooperation. Special priority must be given to countries who have a similar legal framework, who protect property rights and value freedom of speech’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

The parties also talked about the possibilities of promoting US investment and business relations, also about the cooperation with the US EXIM Bank.

Another item on the agenda of the meeting with the US Undersecretary was the security situation in Europe. Ingrida Šimonytė noted that the destabilising actions of Russia and the build-up of the Russian troops in Belarus and on the borders of Ukraine call for ever closer mobilisation and unity on the part of the allies.

