Forstner Group and Delphi Polling announce collaboration, advancing FGI BrandEngine™

NEWS PROVIDED BY Delphi Polling & Consulting Inc. and Forstner Group Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphi Polling & Consulting Inc. (Delphi Polling, or “Delphi”) and Forstner Group Inc. (Forstner Group, or “FGI”) today announced the two firms have entered into a structured collaboration, the scope of which is to deploy the FGI BrandEngine™ -- a business process that helps organizations leverage brand with high precision, to create value.

The collaboration provides a strong brand advisory platform: The FGI BrandEngine™ identifies and leverages the brand drivers of an organization to create tangible value. It provides a 360° line-of-sight between the attributes of an organization’s brand and the awareness, perceptions, attitudes and values of the stakeholders that matter to the organization. It is a powerful process for the formulation of corporate brand strategy and roadmaps for tactical implementation.

“Working in combination with FGI allows Delphi Polling to help our clients more effectively implement and execute on the insights drawn from thorough research and analysis” said Adrian Macaulay, President of Delphi Polling & Consulting. “Understanding the detailed anatomy of a brand substantially contributes to a company’s competitive advantage by providing proprietary intelligence, essentially enabling them to know more than their competitors.”



Gordon Forstner, President of FGI, commented, “The process provides deep, nuanced brand intelligence required to leverage those factors with precision and in ways that create value. At one level this is about efficiency, targeting brand investment for optimal ROI, for example to hone and measure social media effectiveness.” He added, “The FGI BrandEngine™ helps to formulate highly effective brand strategy. Delphi is an outstanding research firm, and we have worked closely. Our collaboration with Delphi Polling will further strengthen FGI’s trademarked BrandEngine™ process, helping corporate brands grow their reputations and build trust.” Forstner added, “today, brand management occurs in a context of immediacy. The FGI BrandEngine™ can also provide a path to resilience in the event a brand one day comes under threat.”

The combined capabilities of FGI and Delphi Polling will help companies, organizations and brands communicate more effectively with stakeholders, investors and the public.

About Forstner Group

FGI has helped to define, position and elevate leading corporate brands in Canada. FGI brings 27 years of experience in corporate communications and brand – corporate brand strategy, brand positioning, brand elevation, and the application of qualitative and quantitative research. FGI provides communications advisory and support for major change processes. We are highly experienced communications professionals leveraging in-depth sector, industry and policy experience and providing seasoned counsel and support.

About Delphi Polling

Delphi Polling is a public opinion research consultancy that helps associations, advocacy groups, labour unions, government relations campaigns and clients across the political spectrum communicate with policy makers and the public. Delphi’s unique approach to research and analysis allows clients to understand how opposing or competing groups could use public opinion to undermine their efforts. Delphi Polling has experience measuring opinions and attitudes around issues in health care, consumer advocacy, voting behaviour, labour relations, education and agriculture.



For further information:

Adrian Macaulay – Delphi Polling & Consulting Inc.

647-539-7587

www.delphipolling.com

adrian@delphipolling.com



Gordon Forstner – Forstner Group Inc.

416-560-8056

www.forstner.ca

info@forstnergroup.ca