New Poll Sheds Light on Canadian Consumer Behaviour, Perceptions of Industries, Attitudes re: Corporate Communications

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New polling from Delphi Polling & Consulting and the Forstner Group focuses on the opinions and attitudes of Canadians towards various industries, aspects of consumer behaviours and perceptions of corporate behaviours. Specifically:

• Consumer activism and how motivated Canadians are to make purchasing decisions on matters of principle.

• Whether Canadians would be more or less likely to support a company, brand or institution based on various actions or specific behaviours.

• Whether Canadians have a positive or negative opinion towards various sectors within the Canadian economy.

• Which factors are most influential in shaping Canadians’ views of the economy, from a list of eleven such factors.

Some of the more interesting survey findings include:

More than half (54%) of Canadians have engaged in some form of consumer activism in the past year, however fewer than one in ten (7%) do so ‘very often’.

Those between the ages of 25-44 were more likely than Canadians overall to say they engaged in some form of consumer activism, while those over the age of 55 are more likely to say they have not.

A majority of Canadians said they would be more supportive of organizations that:

o Manufacture their products in Canada (83%)

o Pay employees above minimum wage (75%)

o Issue a formal apology or acknowledgement of wrongdoing (64%)

A majority of Canadians said they would be less supportive of organizations that:

o Discourage employees from unionizing (53%)

o Endorse a political party or candidate (52%)

Agriculture is Canada’s most positively viewed sector of the economy, while oil & gas is viewed most negatively, with mining not far behind.

o More than eight in ten (85%) say they have a ‘very’ or ‘somewhat positive opinion towards farming, agriculture and agri-food.

o Half (48%) say they have ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ negative opinions of the oil & gas sector.

o One in three (32%) have negative opinions of the mining sector. One in five (21%) have no opinion towards mining, under half (47%) have a positive opinion.

Clear cut above the rest

o Forestry (65%) is viewed more positively than other natural resource sectors such as mining (47%) and oil & gas (46%).

Green companies well positioned to benefit from the transition to low carbon economy

o Eight in ten (80%) have a positive opinion of the renewable energy sector compared to oil & gas, which fewer than half (46%) view positively.

Canadians respect the right to organize

o More than half (53%) of Canadians say they would be less supportive of a company, brand or institution if they discouraged employees from unionizing or forming a collective agreement.

Teflon Telecoms

o Half (50%) of Canadians have a positive opinion of telecommunications companies and internet service providers – more than four in ten (46%) have a negative perception of the sector (with 4% responding “don’t know”), the second most negatively perceived sector measured in the poll.

Stay away from social media trends

o Six in ten (58%) say that it ‘makes no difference’ to their perception of a company, brand or institution whether those organizations take part in social media trends or challenges.

o One in five (21%) say they would be less supportive of a company or brand if it engaged in social media trends or challenges. One in ten (10%) would be more supportive

Protests aside, the transportation and logistics sector is well liked

o Seven in ten (67%) have a positive opinion of the transportation and logistics sector. One in five (23%) have a negative opinion towards the sector.

Every measure of the economy matters, but…

o When asked whether a series of economic factors influence someone’s perception of the economy or not, Canadians were less likely to say that their own standard of living (64%) influences their view of how the economy is doing -- same in regard to personal and household debt (60%).

Methodology and Sample Size:

The Canada-wide survey was conducted online by way of a representative panel of 1,000 Canadians 18+. Fieldwork between January 31 to February 7th, 2022. Full report available here.