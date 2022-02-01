More about GBI Investigates Death in Dawson, GA

Submit Release
Dawson, GA (February 1, 2022) – The GBI is investigating the death of Annie Josie Chappell, age 59, of Dawson, GA.  On Monday, January 31, 2022, the Dawson Police Department asked the GBI to assist in this death investigation.

At 2:22 p.m., the Dawson Police Department responded to an unresponsive person call at 419 Boundary Street in Dawson.  When they arrived, Chappell was found deceased inside the house.  She lived alone. 

Chappell’s car, a 2006 Black Hyundai Elantra, is missing and police issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) for the car.  The car has a Georgia temporary tag (C0521643).   

A GBI Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414 or the GBI’s regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. 

