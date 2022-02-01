Collagen Peptides Market 2022 : Top Countries Data, Brief Analysis of Global Industry with Forecast Growth By 2028

Brandessence Market Research

Collagen Peptides market 2022 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to independent research reports, peptide collagen remained the hottest nutritional supplement in the US in 2021. The collagen peptide grew by over 50% in 2021, with its total sales reaching over USD 240 million. While it still doesn’t remain close to number 1 nutritional supplement in key markets like the US, it now features in top 25 nutritional supplements. Furthermore, the agency also reported that natural collagen peptides remained the highest selling segment in the collagen peptide market. Estimates project that the cost-effectiveness and promising end-demand are expected to double market size of collagen peptides by 2028, reaching over USD 16 billion in size.

Collagen Peptides Market: An Overview

Collagen peptides are proteins derived from animal collagen. These are widely used for aging skin treatment, and for osteoarthritis. The growing product advancements make it easy to absorb the protein by oral means for older people, making it a potentially easy-to-use treatment option. Furthermore, as collagen peptides are materials that make up bone, cartilage, and skin; these remain aggressively marketed, and used. The growing demand for safe, and cost-effective treatment for older people remains key driver of growth for the collagen peptide market.

Collagen Peptides Market Key Manufacturers :

Cargill, Incorporated

Tessenderlo Group

Weishardt Group

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Gelnex

Kewpie Corporation

Italgelatine S.P.A.

Gelita AG

Danish Crown A/S

Collagen Peptides Market Segmentation :

By Applications:

Food

Nutraceuticals

Cosmeceuticals

Medical

Others

By Type:

Bovine Sources

Porcine Sources

Marine Sources

Others

By Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Collagen Peptides Market: Notable Developments

According to a new study published in the journal of clinical densitometry, collagen peptides improve bone health in women with osteopenia, better than treatment with Calcium D alone. The study completed over a 12 month period, led to substantial increase in cortical bone properties, and trabecular at the shin bone. The growing research, and promised efficacy of collagen peptides for various key demographics like elderly, and pregnant women remain promising drivers of growth.

A 2018 study published by the National Library of Medicine, collagen peptide remain promising in tackling obesity. The new study fed collagen peptide obtained from skate skin to mice. A group of mice received a continuous dose of collagen peptide orally, and resulted in lower body weight, as compared to other group which received water. Furthermore, the collagen fed mice group also reported lower levels of hepatic lipid levels, and plasma quantities in the body. This supports the long-held theory that collagen peptides suppress hepatic lipid accumulation, resulting in lower size of lipid droplets in the adipose tissue.

Collagen Peptides Market: Key Drivers

According to the Cosmetics Europe Personal Care Association, the retail sales of cosmetic products in the region reached Euro 76.7 billion in 2020. Furthermore, major countries witnessing an emergence of older population like Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Poland remained leader in retail sales of skincare products. This is expected to witness further growth in the near future, as proportion of the elderly rises in the global population.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, people aged above 60 years reached 1 billion in total number. This number is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030, and rise to 2.1 billion by 2050. In countries like the US, the boomer population has already surpassed all other generations, making aging population a key focus on developments in the pharmaceutical industry.

