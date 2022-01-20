At 7.6% CAGR, Cold Pressed Juice Market Size to hit USD 1198.48 Million by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research
Cold Pressed Juice Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Nature (Organic, Conventional) By Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Mixed Fruits, And Vegetables)
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Cold Pressed Juice Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Cold Pressed Juice Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.
Cold Pressed Juice Market is valued at USD 709.62 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1198.48 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.
Scope of The Report:
The beauty benefits and detoxification which is offered by the nutrients have been driving this market. The global cold-pressed juices market has been gaining a lot of popularity in the world. These are made from masticating or pressing juices from fruits and vegetables. These juices are safe to drink after a few weeks of getting packed however they also contain a lot of nutrients as well. In the extraction of juices of this type, a type of juicer is used and this juicer squeezes the juice out of the vegetables or fruits. Post the bottling and sealing of juice, it has been placed in a chamber where there is a higher amount of pressure being applied for the inactive pathogens. This makes it possible for the juice to still remain nutritious and safe to drink along with being flavorful.
Global Cold Pressed Juice Market Report covers prominent players are
Suja Life,
Pressed Juicery,
Liquiteria,
Pepsi Co Inc.,
Just Pressed Juice,
Hain Blue Print
Key Market Segments:
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Type:
Fruits,
Vegetables,
Mixed fruits
Vegetables
By Distribution Channel:
Retail/Grocery Stores
Convenience Stores
Internet Selling
Hyper/Super Market
By Regional & Country Analysis
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Netherland
Turkey
Switzerland
Belgium
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
South Korea
Japan
China
India
Australia
Philippines
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Rest Of APAC
Latin America
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Argentina
Peru
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
South Africa
Rest Of MEA
This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.
