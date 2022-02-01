Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses That Occurred in the Second and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Third Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

On Friday, September 9, 2021, at approximately 1:09 am, the suspects forced entry into a residential building in the 2700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-128-731 Second District

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 5:44 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-146-488 Third District

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspect forced entry into a residential building in the 4700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-160-694 Second District

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspects forced entry into a residential building in the 4100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-164-512 Second District

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at approximately 3:50 am, the suspects forced entry into a residential building in the 4100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-164-341 Second District

On Monday, January 31, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41 year-old Faustino Venzor, Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.