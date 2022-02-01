Submit Release
Author Lloyd Segal Selected as Featured Speaker at Real Estate Boot Camp

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lloyd Segal has been selected as the featured speaker at the Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp, scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Boot Camp is hosted by the Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club. The Boot Camp will cover how to find real estate deals, how to determine market value, how to negotiate with property owners, purchasing strategies, how to finance the transaction, and what to do during escrow. Lloyd Segal is a national speaker on real estate, investor, attorney, and author of four books on real estate including “Flipping Houses” and “Foreclosure Investing.” The Boot Camp will take place at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034. Further information and registration at www.LAREIC.com, or call 310-792-6404.

