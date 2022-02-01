Heavy Duty Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Heavy Duty Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market reached a value of US$ 120.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 155.4 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is primarily being driven by the rising consumer awareness toward maintaining and servicing vehicles. Automotive aftermarkets assist in obtaining components that ensure fuel efficiency and improve the life span of the vehicle. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors and telematics to get real-time tracking of the life of components, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing environmental concerns among the masses are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of remanufactured truck replacement components and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• 3M Company

• Atc Drivetrain, LLC

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Detroit Diesel Corporation

• Dorian Drake International Inc.

• Dorman Products, Inc

• Federal-Mogul Products US LLC

• Instrument Sales and Service, Inc

• UCI International, LLC

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

• Tires

• Batteries

• Brake Parts

• Filters

• Body Parts

• Lighting and Electronic Components

• Wheels

• Exhaust Components

• Turbochargers

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Class 4 to Class 6

• Class 7 and Class 8

Breakup by Service Channel:

• DIY

• OE Seller

• DIFM

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

