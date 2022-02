Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 1:30 p.m or 1/2 hr. after session or Call of the Chair. – Room 322 C/SB 14 ENACTING THE CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 Presentation/Discussion: Rolf Schmidt-Peterson, Director/Hydrologist, State of NM – 50 Year New Mexico Water Plan

*SB 54 STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE (STEINBORN) SB 157 CONTINUE CHILE LABOR INCENTIVE PROGRAM (STEINBORN) SB 139 NMSU STATEWIDE AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMS (STEFANICS) SB 162 STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE (STEFANICS)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 110 SCHOOL BUS DRIVER COMPENSATION (PIRTLE) SB 75 LIMIT SCHOOL ADMIN EXPENDITURES (GONZALES) SB 165 ENHANCE CERTAIN SUMMER & OUT-OF-SCHOOL PGMS. (PADILLA) SB 172 RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 SB 166 TRANSITIONAL HOUSING FROM INCARCERATION (HAMBLEN) SB 171 MED STUDENTS IN UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 175 UNM PROJECT ECHO PROGRAM (LOPEZ) SB 118 EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE FUND USES (GONZALES/GALLEGOS) SB 123 STATE RACING COMMISSION SUNSET DATE (MUÑOZ) SB 167 YOUTHFUL OFFENDER & STAYED ADULT SENTENCE (BACA) SB 156 STANDARD FOR PRETRIAL RELEASE (SCHMEDES)\

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303 Presentation: NM Indian Affairs Department, Lynn A. Trujillo, Secretary

*SB 141 EMERGENCY FILLING OF LP GAS CONTAINERS (JARAMILLO) SB 149 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ y PINO)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 CONFIRMATION: STEINHAUS, DR. KURT A. Appointment, Secretary, Public Education Department (STEWART)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 30 minutes after session – Room 321 SB 26 HOLD HARMLESS DISTRIBUTIONS (SHENDO/JOHNSON) SB 27 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS HOLD HARMLESS DEDUCTIONS (GRIGGS) SB 60 FILM COMPANY SECURITY GROSS RECEIPTS (PADILLA) SB 85 TAX EXEMPTION FOR MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY (POPE) SB 137 DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS (KERNAN) SB 138 MEDICAL & HEALTH CARE GROSS RECEIPTS (KERNAN)