Here Is the Replay of Standing Above The Crowd with James Donaldson and Special Guest Coach Lenny Wilkens
Here Is the Replay of Standing Above The Crowd with James Donaldson and Special Guest Coach Lenny Wilkens, Originally Aired Saturday, January 29th 10AM (PST)
Sports, Life and a Whole Lot More!”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you missed the live broadcast, here is the ink to my 30 minute interview with Coach Lenny Wilkens.
— James Donaldson
Standing Above the Crowd podcast Hosted by James Donaldson 01/2922 with guest Coach Lenny Wilkens
Please click here to listen to the show
Lenny Wilkens brief information
Leonard Randolph Wilkens (born October 28, 1937) is an American former basketball player and coach in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has been inducted three times into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, first in 1989 as a player, as a coach in 1998, and in 2010 as part of the 1992 United States Olympic "Dream Team," for which he was an assistant coach. In 1996, Wilkens was named to the NBA 50th Anniversary Team, and in 2021 he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.[1][2] He is also a 2006 inductee into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
Wilkens was a combined 13-time NBA All-Star as a player (nine times) and as a head coach (four times), was the 1993 NBA Coach of the Year, won the 1979 NBA championship as the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, and an Olympic gold medal as the head coach of the 1996 U.S. men's basketball team.
During the 1994–95 season, Wilkens set the record for most coaching wins in NBA history, a record he held when he retired with 1,332 victories. Wilkens is now second on the list closely beating out Gregg Popovich; yet, falling behind Don Nelson, who broke it in 2010. He won the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award for the 2010–11 NBA season.[3] Wilkens is also the most prolific coach in NBA history, at 2,487 regular-season games, 89 more games than Nelson, and over 400 more than any other coach, and has more losses than any other coach in NBA history, at 1,155.
James Donaldson
Your Gift of Life Foundation
+1 206-487-3566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn