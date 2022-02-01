Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/Multiple Charges

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B1000607       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

 DATE/TIME: January 30, 2022 at 1842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shag Bark Hill, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Cocaine, Transportation and Trafficking of Heroin

 

ACCUSED: Michael Peterson

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner on Shag Bark Hill in Putney, VT who reported an out of state vehicle was stuck on the road.  Troopers responded and investigation revealed the vehicle in question, a U-Haul rental van, was stolen.  The operator, Michael Peterson, and passenger were both taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks.  Peterson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above stated charges.  He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.  

 

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham County/Brattleboro

 COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 1300 hours

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

