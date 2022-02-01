Westminster Barracks/Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: January 30, 2022 at 1842 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shag Bark Hill, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Cocaine, Transportation and Trafficking of Heroin
ACCUSED: Michael Peterson
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner on Shag Bark Hill in Putney, VT who reported an out of state vehicle was stuck on the road. Troopers responded and investigation revealed the vehicle in question, a U-Haul rental van, was stolen. The operator, Michael Peterson, and passenger were both taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks. Peterson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above stated charges. He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham County/Brattleboro
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 1300 hours
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westmister Barracks
1330 Westmnster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov