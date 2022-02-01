A Democratic Boy Changes To A Republican Man
Sean Pignatelli, running for NJ Congressional District 02 and a long time Democrat, turns from the Democratic Party leading up to 2022 mid-term election.VINELAND, NEW JERSEY, US, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Pignatelli will be running for nomination in NJ's 2nd Congressional District, but not for the Democratic nomination. Sean will be running for the Republican nomination against current incumbent Jeff Van-Drew. Pignatelli has took social media by surprise when he reported he will be running on the Republican ticket in the 2022 primary election. Pignatelli has always supported all unions and that was the main reason he was so supportive of the Democratic Party. But lately, the Democratic Party has swung away from fighting for what's right, and what many would call common sense. This is what led Pignatelli to switch to the Republican Party. Sean has and will continue campaigning on what he believes in, including fighting for the middle-class workers and unions, supporting farmers, back-boning law enforcement, and giving parents a voice when it comes to their children's education. Many have already took to social media praising Sean for his heroic ability to leave the Democrats. South Jersey polls have shown Pignatelli above fellow Democrats by a large margin and most were prepared to see Van-Drew and Pignatelli face-off in the November election. However, with Sean's announcement, the only thing that remains clear is that the Republican Party just gained a hefty asset.
