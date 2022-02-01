Zazu Sensor Launches to Market

The Zazu Sensor spins out from Intel’s Incubation Program and will be sold direct to consumers beginning Spring 2022

We are excited to launch this product to the marketplace and help vacation property owners - for starters - with transparency and accountability of guests at their properties.” — Tope Oluwafemi PhD., Head of Security and Systems and Co-Founder of Zazu

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zazu Sensor, a former start-up project within Intel's internal incubator program, has spun out from the program and will launch to the market as Zazu Sensor LLC. The lightweight, portable smart sensor that anonymously visualizes the movement and occupancy in a space will be available via www.zazusensor.com in the Spring of 2022.

Zazu Sensor solution can be used in a variety of segments like vacation rentals, corporate facilities, and retail, to provide rich, valuable insights on how customers, pets and objects interact with these spaces.

At the launch Zazu Sensor will be focused on short-term vacation rentals. The smart solution provides owners with a way to ensure that their occupancy contracts are not being violated. The solution provides peace of mind to owners and protects the privacy of tenants through technology that senses and accounts for the presence and number of occupants that enter or exit the space.

Intel will retain a partial ownership holding in the newly formed company, while the Zazu Sensor team will handle all future product development, day-to-day operations, and sales.

Tope continued, “The support from Intel has been critical in our initial development and we are thrilled to be able to continue this journey to bring a much-needed answer to a pain point in space analytics.”

About Zazu Sensor LLC

Zazu Sensor LLC is a Portland based startup with founders from a diverse set of Engineering disciplines. We are focused on providing analytics solutions to vacation rental, enterprise, and retail segments with easy to use and easily deployed smart sensors. With privacy as a core tenet of our operations at Zazu Sensor LLC, it is our goal to provide feature rich insights into how your customers interact with various physical spaces without compromising any personal identifiable information. We take the complexity out of artificial intelligence systems and get your business up and running with the best-in-class insights. Visit our website (https://zazusensor.com) to learn more or have a sales rep contact you.

Send all inquiries about Zazu to press@ZazuSensor.com.