YesM partners with MethodHub for growth and focus
Separate focus for Consulting and Training/Resource DevelopmentATLANTA, GA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Alpharetta,GA-based YesM systems has entered into a strategic agreement with Delaware-based MethodHub, Inc. to transition their consulting business and focus on training and resource development. MethodHub will further strengthen its North American consultant base and geo presence through this engagement.
YesM and MethodHub see tremendous potential in workforce and workplace transformation to meet the IT needs of global enterprises across the world. Covid, technology changes, evolution of IT security tools and practices and futuristic thinking by CXOs have all been catalysts in driving transformational thinking about workplace / workforce management. YesM and MethodHub aspire to be front and center in this business cycle with transformational ideas which impact business and technology outcomes of our customers.
With 5 business offices in the US, one each in Canada, Thailand and Australia, and 4 support locations in India, MethodHub brings scale, diversity and process maturity to be the digital transformation partner of choice for Fortune 1000 customers.
To cope with technology changes and keep the IT workforce current, nimble and effective, YesM offers continuous skilling and re-skilling programs across the technology spectrum.
“Our aim and opportunity is to focus on scale and building the training infrastructure and make Yes-M a Competency Enhancement Company which will be on par with the best in the business” said Nandu Vaid, CEO of YesM.
“There is great synergy and if we can bring focus to the two lines of business, I am sure we can grow to project significant value and presence in the marketplace over the next 2-3 years” said Aho Bilam , CEO of MethodHub.
About us:
YesM is a GA-based consulting and resource development company providing enablement training, among others to software professionals in the Atlanta area. With focus on Cloud, Data, Full stack and Business Analysis training, YesM preps over 100 people every month to meet the needs of its customers. YesM is also setting up training capability for over 400 people across 5-6 different skills to meet the growing demand for QA, Cloud, Security and Data services,
For more information, please visit www.myyesm.com
MethodHub is a 400-strong, 25Mn USD revenue company which works with large enterprise customers in their digital transformation journey. MethodHub focuses on Cloud, Data, AI/ML and SAP Enterprise services. For more information on MethodHub, please visit mwww.method-hub.com.
Aho Bilam
MethodHub
+1 302-985-9393
email us here