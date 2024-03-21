MethodHub to host Cyber Security Conference in Bangkok, Thailand
Loss due to Cybercrimes would rank 3rd in terms of GDP, if it were a country, after USA and China.”BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub is hosting a conference on “Securing Tomorrow: Navigating Cyber Threats” on March 22nd in Bangkok,. Thailand.
The event will feature an esteemed panel of cybersecurity experts from the USA who will discuss and offer solutions to handle cyber threats to modern businesses and deliver managed enterprise security solutions. Commenting on the upcoming event, Dinesh Agaskar, Head of MethodHub South East Asia stated, "We have a strong customer base in Thailand and our mission is to safeguard organizations against cyber-attacks by delivering reassurance and IT security."
“With the proliferation of digital technologies and end points, Cyber Security is a growing concern for businesses worldwide and what keeps the CIO awake. At MethodHub, we are dedicated to empowering organizations with robust cyber security solutions. Our partnership with Secure Traces demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of evolving cyber threats," said Aho Bilam President and CEO. In addition to offering solutions, MethodHub also offers consulting services to companies implementing products like SailPoint, ForgeRock, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, LogRhythm, Google Chronicle, etc.
“MethodHub's collaboration with Secure Traces, a leading cybersecurity firm, underscores our joint commitment to fortifying organizations against cyber threats. With a focus on the PIMA (Prepare, Identify, Mitigate, Avoid) approach, MethodHub provides the global reach and customer access to implement Secure Traces’ solutions with enterprise customers” said Natraj Subramanian, CEO of Secure Traces.
MethodHub brings a wide range of cybersecurity services to enterprises (including but not limited to Identity and Access Management (IAM), Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) & Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) empowering them to tailor their security programs based on specific risks and requirements. “MethodHub tailors security programs based on the business’s specific risks and requirements and helps the organization navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape, delivering traceability and reassurance” said Sudeep Dewan, EVP of Project Services.
About MethodHub: MethodHub, headquartered in the US and having operations in India, Canada and Thailand, works with world leaders in Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy and Telecom, offering solutions in Cloud Transformation, Data/AI, Hyper Automation, and Cybersecurity. With close to 600 employees and consultants globally, MethodHub is aspires to be a fast mover in emerging technology spaces, giving its customers with a first-mover advantage in their respective businesses. MethodHub and its Thai affiliate Nemera service international majors and large domestic companies in Thailand.
About Secure Traces: Atlanta, US-based Secure Traces specializes in a wide range of Cyber Security Services - Security Operations Center, Vulnerability Management Programs, SIEM Professional Services, Endpoint Detection and Response, and has been on the forefront of cybersecurity operations for more than a decade. Secure Traces has a customized SIEM platform which is the bedrock for providing cyber security services.
